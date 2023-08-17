Wedbush slashes price target on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] – find out why.

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $37.16 during the day while it closed the day at $36.99. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pure Storage Advances Chungbuk Technopark’s AI Development Platform to Help Local Businesses Innovate and Grow Successfully.

Pure Storage FlashBlade helps improve data processing performance and data read speeds within GPU servers, enabling a 2.6x increase in GPU usage after adoption.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced that Chungbuk Technopark, a regional innovation hub in Chungcheongbuk-do Province, has leveraged FlashBlade®, its unified fast file and object storage platform, to enhance the AI development environment it provides to local businesses by boosting storage data processing performance and significantly improving GPU usage.

Pure Storage Inc. stock has also gained 2.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSTG stock has inclined by 56.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.10% and gained 38.23% year-on date.

The market cap for PSTG stock reached $11.52 billion, with 305.86 million shares outstanding and 289.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 3102686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $40.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

PSTG stock trade performance evaluation

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.00, while it was recorded at 36.54 for the last single week of trading, and 29.64 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.84. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] managed to generate an average of $14,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 30.24%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PSTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PSTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.