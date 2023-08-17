Wall Street Analyst Resumed Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] slipped around -1.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $101.68 at the close of the session, down -1.39%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM that Akamai Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Convertible Senior Notes.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) (“Akamai”), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced that it has priced its private offering of $1,100,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029. The notes will be sold only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In addition, Akamai has granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $165,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of notes on the same terms and conditions. The sale of the notes is expected to close on August 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Akamai and will mature on February 15, 2029, unless earlier converted or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.125% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2024. The notes will be convertible prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding October 15, 2028 only under certain circumstances and will be convertible thereafter at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date regardless of these circumstances. Upon conversion, Akamai will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at Akamai’s election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of Akamai’s conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted. The conversion rate will initially be 7.9170 shares of Akamai’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $126.31 per share of Akamai’s common stock, subject to adjustments in certain events. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 22.5% to the $103.11 per share closing price of Akamai’s common stock on August 15, 2023.

Akamai Technologies Inc. stock is now 20.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKAM Stock saw the intraday high of $102.92 and lowest of $101.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.47, which means current price is +43.92% above from all time high which was touched on 08/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, AKAM reached a trading volume of 5449772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $104.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has AKAM stock performed recently?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.09 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.24, while it was recorded at 103.41 for the last single week of trading, and 86.28 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.03. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.48.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.81. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $53,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

