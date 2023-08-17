Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. What else is Wall St. saying

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] slipped around -0.77 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.65 at the close of the session, down -2.91%. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM that ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces publication of its 2023 half-year report.

28 July 2023, 16:45 CET.

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) has today published its half-year report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

ArcelorMittal S.A. stock is now -2.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MT Stock saw the intraday high of $26.811 and lowest of $25.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.49, which means current price is +3.97% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 6934534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $36.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MT stock performed recently?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.39, while it was recorded at 26.63 for the last single week of trading, and 27.81 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.98. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.65.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $57,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ArcelorMittal S.A. go to -12.06%.

Insider trade positions for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]

The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.