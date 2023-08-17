US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is 19.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] traded at a high on 08/16/23, posting a 1.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.55. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:45 AM that US Foods Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings.

Drove Net Sales of $9.0 Billion, Up 2.1% from Q2 2022.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Increased Gross Profit 15% to $1.6 Billion and Net Income to $182 Million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3474134 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of US Foods Holding Corp. stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for USFD stock reached $9.48 billion, with 238.00 million shares outstanding and 233.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 3474134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $50.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has USFD stock performed recently?

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.70, while it was recorded at 40.69 for the last single week of trading, and 38.12 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.06 and a Gross Margin at +16.13. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.78.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 7.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.15. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of $9,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.69.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to 21.60%.

Insider trade positions for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in USFD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in USFD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.