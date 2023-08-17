TD Cowen slashes price target on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] – find out why.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.95%. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per common share, payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 5, 2023.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2022 revenues of $18.7 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,722 locations in 41 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 339 dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Over the last 12 months, ROST stock rose by 27.81%. The one-year Ross Stores Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.53. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.42 billion, with 338.05 million shares outstanding and 333.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, ROST stock reached a trading volume of 2938588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $120.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 21.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.39, while it was recorded at 114.13 for the last single week of trading, and 109.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ross Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.40. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $14,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 141.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ROST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 10.43%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ROST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ROST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.