Sysco Corporation [SYY] Is Currently 1.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] gained 1.22% or 0.87 points to close at $72.08 with a heavy trading volume of 2968029 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sysco to Webcast Presentation at the 2023 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

The live webcast for the event can be accessed at investors.sysco.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event is completed.

It opened the trading session at $71.56, the shares rose to $73.59 and dropped to $71.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYY points out that the company has recorded -7.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 2968029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $84.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 31.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SYY stock

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.64, while it was recorded at 71.65 for the last single week of trading, and 76.75 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +18.28. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.32.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 24.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 104.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.90. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.40.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 12.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sysco Corporation [SYY]

The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SYY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SYY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.