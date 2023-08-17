Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $173

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -0.93% or -1.41 points to close at $149.69 with a heavy trading volume of 3540337 shares. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli, will present at the Stifel Tech Executive Summit, on Monday, August 28th, at 1:00 p.m. PT.

It opened the trading session at $151.20, the shares rose to $152.7499 and dropped to $148.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOW points out that the company has recorded -12.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 3540337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $199.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 6.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 81.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -20.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.47, while it was recorded at 152.41 for the last single week of trading, and 154.85 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$135,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.