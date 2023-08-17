SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX] is -98.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: SMX] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.1313 during the day while it closed the day at $0.12. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM that SMX International Legal Prosecuting Task Force to Take Further Action on Illegal Shorts and Spoofing.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) (NASDAQ:SMXWW), today announces an update in its progress in dealing with alleged naked short selling activity. SMX engaged the services of the law firm Seiden Law LLP and retired senior FBI official Joshua Skule last Spring after suspicious trading in SMX shares was noted. Since this time, the task force has been coordinating and sharing information with NASDAQ and FINRA. SMX continues to work with them and is dedicated to ensuring the integrity in the trading of its shares and building shareholder value.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company stock has also gained 10.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMX stock has declined by -87.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -98.28% and lost -98.82% year-on date.

The market cap for SMX stock reached $4.27 million, with 40.59 million shares outstanding and 31.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, SMX reached a trading volume of 3073751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

SMX stock trade performance evaluation

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.64. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -17.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.34 for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2773, while it was recorded at 0.1203 for the last single week of trading.

SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.