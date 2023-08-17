RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] – find out why.

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] closed the trading session at $14.61 on 08/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.59, while the highest price level was $15.0498. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bloom Energy Reports Record Revenue in Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) reported today its total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 grew 24% compared with the second quarter of 2022. The record revenue for the quarter was driven by continued growth in Product and Service revenue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.59 percent and weekly performance of -6.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, BE reached to a volume of 2788145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $26.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

BE stock trade performance evaluation

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.58, while it was recorded at 14.98 for the last single week of trading, and 18.97 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.