Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] Revenue clocked in at $33.20 million, down -76.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PIRS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.61%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Provides Strategic Update and Announces Restructuring.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases and cancer, today provided a strategic update following recent events that have impacted its inhaled respiratory franchise, including AstraZeneca’s discontinuation of enrollment of the Phase 2a study for elarekibep. AstraZeneca has now informed the Company of its decision to terminate the parties’ R&D collaboration agreement and hand back elarekibep along with discontinuing the remaining discovery program.

Pieris’ management and board of directors have assessed several strategic options, which will include focusing on execution of new or expanded partnerships to advance its therapeutic programs, including cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343), PRS-220 and PRS-400. While it explores potential transactions, Pieris will prioritize capital preservation, with cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling approximately $54.9 million as of June 30, 2023. As part of its cash preservation plan, Pieris initiated a corporate restructuring that will result in a reduction of the Company’s workforce by approximately 70%. These and other cost-saving measures are expected to maximize the opportunity to pursue a range of transactions across both its respiratory and immuno-oncology franchises and its discovery platform. Pieris has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. as its exclusive financial advisor to evaluate a range of strategic options. These strategic options may include an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sale of assets, financing alternatives, licensing, or other strategic transactions involving the Company. There can be no assurance of a transaction, a successful outcome of these efforts, or the form or timing of any such outcome. The Company does not intend to make any further disclosures regarding the strategic review process unless and until a specific course of action is approved by the Company’s board of directors or until the Company determines that further disclosure is appropriate.

Over the last 12 months, PIRS stock dropped by -85.93%. The one-year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.57. The average equity rating for PIRS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.78 million, with 87.64 million shares outstanding and 69.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, PIRS stock reached a trading volume of 5059818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIRS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

PIRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.61. With this latest performance, PIRS shares gained by 14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.83 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3479, while it was recorded at 0.2355 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9338 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.27. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.47.

Return on Total Capital for PIRS is now -81.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.92. Additionally, PIRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] managed to generate an average of -$231,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] Institutonal Ownership Details

