Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] Is Currently 9.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] gained 9.10% on the last trading session, reaching $62.69 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Performance Food Group Company Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Strong Independent Organic Case Growth, Double Digit Gross Profit Growth and Strong Cash Flow; Announces Fiscal 2024 Outlook.

Performance Food Group Company represents 154.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.77 billion with the latest information. PFGC stock price has been found in the range of $58.2126 to $62.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 860.02K shares, PFGC reached a trading volume of 3309903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $71.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFGC in the course of the last twelve months was 33.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PFGC stock

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, PFGC shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.16, while it was recorded at 58.71 for the last single week of trading, and 58.75 for the last 200 days.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.64 and a Gross Margin at +9.41. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Total Capital for PFGC is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.45. Additionally, PFGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] managed to generate an average of $3,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.94.Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to 24.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]

The top three institutional holders of PFGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PFGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PFGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.