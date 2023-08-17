Oppenheimer slashes price target on Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] – find out why.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] price plunged by -8.00 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Seres Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

– VOWSTTM is the first orally administered microbiome therapeutic FDA-approved for prevention of recurrence of C. difficile infection in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI) –.

– VOWST early commercial uptake encouraging with strong initial demand observed across healthcare provider specialties and rCDI patient profiles, including first recurrence –.

A sum of 3299543 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.54M shares. Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.74 and dropped to a low of $3.45 until finishing in the latest session at $3.45.

The one-year MCRB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.06. The average equity rating for MCRB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

MCRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.39. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -28.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.85 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seres Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -3443.97 and a Gross Margin at -66.29. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3509.50.

Return on Total Capital for MCRB is now -138.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,507.84. Additionally, MCRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,470.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$580,411 per employee.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] Institutonal Ownership Details

