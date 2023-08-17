Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] stock Upgrade by Chardan Capital Markets analyst, price target now $3.50

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] loss -6.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.44 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ocugen CEO & CSO to Present at 41st Annual AAPI Convention and Scientific Assembly.

“The AAPI is an impressive organization that fosters the continued leadership of healthcare professionals of Indian origin through educational and networking opportunities, while also supporting the next generation of leaders and giving back to people in need through its charitable foundation,” said Dr. Musunuri. “We look forward to interacting with top physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists from across the country to drive positive change throughout our dynamic healthcare environment.”.

Ocugen Inc. represents 260.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $115.21 million with the latest information. OCGN stock price has been found in the range of $0.44 to $0.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 3879815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $3.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for OCGN stock

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -25.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.56 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5415, while it was recorded at 0.4823 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9563 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OCGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OCGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.