Morgan Stanley lifts News Corporation [NWSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] gained 0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $21.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that News Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal 2023.

FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS.

Fourth quarter revenues were $2.43 billion, compared to $2.67 billion in the prior year, reflecting the absence of the extra week in the prior year and the negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations.

News Corporation represents 575.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.65 billion with the latest information. NWSA stock price has been found in the range of $20.94 to $21.525.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 3393433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for NWSA stock

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.74, while it was recorded at 21.04 for the last single week of trading, and 18.42 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.15 and a Gross Margin at +40.90. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

News Corporation [NWSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to -2.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at News Corporation [NWSA]

The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NWSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NWSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.