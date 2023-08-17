Market cap of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] reaches 22.11M – now what?

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SSKN] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.6094 during the day while it closed the day at $0.58. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2023 Revenue.

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast Today, August 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stock has also loss -34.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SSKN stock has declined by -43.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.39% and lost -26.59% year-on date.

The market cap for SSKN stock reached $22.11 million, with 34.86 million shares outstanding and 21.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.31K shares, SSKN reached a trading volume of 4419539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSKN shares is $3.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSKN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

SSKN stock trade performance evaluation

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.09. With this latest performance, SSKN shares dropped by -37.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.75 for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8939, while it was recorded at 0.5804 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9486 for the last 200 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86 and a Gross Margin at +60.20. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.35.

Return on Total Capital for SSKN is now -14.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.67. Additionally, SSKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] managed to generate an average of -$48,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSKN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. go to 25.00%.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]: Institutional Ownership

