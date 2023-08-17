Market cap of Hess Midstream LP [HESM] reaches 6.68B – now what?

Hess Midstream LP [NYSE: HESM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.04%. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Hess Midstream LP to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that Jonathan Stein, Chief Financial Officer, and Jennifer Gordon, Vice President, Investor Relations, will meet with investors at the Citi Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference on August 22-23, 2023, and at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 5, 2023.

A presentation has been posted in the “Investors” section of the Hess Midstream website at www.hessmidstream.com.

Over the last 12 months, HESM stock dropped by -4.07%. The one-year Hess Midstream LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.4. The average equity rating for HESM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.68 billion, with 232.97 million shares outstanding and 55.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 677.65K shares, HESM stock reached a trading volume of 5064331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hess Midstream LP [HESM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HESM shares is $34.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HESM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hess Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Midstream LP is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HESM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for HESM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HESM Stock Performance Analysis:

Hess Midstream LP [HESM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, HESM shares dropped by -6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HESM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Hess Midstream LP [HESM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.35, while it was recorded at 30.48 for the last single week of trading, and 29.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hess Midstream LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Midstream LP [HESM] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.05 and a Gross Margin at +63.86. Hess Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.58.

Return on Total Capital for HESM is now 23.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Midstream LP [HESM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,177.32. Additionally, HESM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,176.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Midstream LP [HESM] managed to generate an average of $421,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Hess Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HESM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HESM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Midstream LP go to 11.14%.

Hess Midstream LP [HESM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HESM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HESM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HESM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.