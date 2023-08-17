Market cap of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] reaches 34.08M – now what?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GSMG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.41%. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Glory Star Announces a New Round of $20 Million Strategic Investment at $2.48 per Share.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, (“Glory Star”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that it has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with two new institutional investors, for the issuance of 8,064,516 ordinary shares in aggregate, at a purchase price of $2.48 per share (the “Private Placement”). The gross proceeds will be $20,000,000.

The purchase price was determined based off of the prior private placement that closed on May 9, 2023. The closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about September 5, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, GSMG stock dropped by -65.28%. The average equity rating for GSMG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.08 million, with 68.12 million shares outstanding and 30.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 140.29K shares, GSMG stock reached a trading volume of 20365790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSMG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.60.

GSMG Stock Performance Analysis:

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.41. With this latest performance, GSMG shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5244, while it was recorded at 0.4950 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8940 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +74.17. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.12.

Return on Total Capital for GSMG is now 15.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.96. Additionally, GSMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] managed to generate an average of $194,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] Institutonal Ownership Details

