Market cap of Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] reaches 961.18M – now what?

Churchill Capital Corp VII [NYSE: CVII] closed the trading session at $10.39 on 08/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.38, while the highest price level was $10.40. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 8:54 AM that CorpAcq to Go Public via Business Combination with Churchill Capital Corp VII.

CorpAcq is a corporate compounder and preferred acquirer of founder-led small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK anchored by a diversified portfolio of 41 stable and profitable businesses.

Transaction is expected to provide CorpAcq with capital to optimize its balance sheet and the opportunity to fund accelerated growth and scale with a broader acquisition pipeline.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.21 percent and weekly performance of -0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 214.13K shares, CVII reached to a volume of 3550510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp VII is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CVII stock trade performance evaluation

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, CVII shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.35, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CVII is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] managed to generate an average of $35,525,310 per employee.Churchill Capital Corp VII’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CVII stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CVII stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.