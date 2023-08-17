Market cap of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] reaches 15.97B – now what?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] price plunged by -3.00 percent to reach at -$0.21.

A sum of 3231235 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares reached a high of $7.06 and dropped to a low of $6.705 until finishing in the latest session at $6.80.

The one-year EBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.66. The average equity rating for EBR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.25

EBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, EBR shares dropped by -14.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.31 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.85. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for EBR is now 3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.12. Additionally, EBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] managed to generate an average of $273,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

EBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. go to 3.10%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.