Market Analysts see The New York Times Company [NYT] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] loss -0.88% or -0.38 points to close at $42.58 with a heavy trading volume of 4275156 shares. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM that The New York Times Company Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that its second-quarter 2023 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com.

As previously announced, The New York Times Company will host its earnings conference call today at 8:00 a.m. E.T. to discuss these results. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180390/f9d2be9fde, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).

It opened the trading session at $42.86, the shares rose to $43.45 and dropped to $42.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYT points out that the company has recorded 6.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, NYT reached to a volume of 4275156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The New York Times Company [NYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $43.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NYT stock

The New York Times Company [NYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, NYT shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.12, while it was recorded at 43.61 for the last single week of trading, and 37.30 for the last 200 days.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The New York Times Company [NYT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.09 and a Gross Margin at +44.05. The New York Times Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for NYT is now 15.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.32. Additionally, NYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The New York Times Company [NYT] managed to generate an average of $29,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to 12.75%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The New York Times Company [NYT]

The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NYT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NYT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.