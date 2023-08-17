Market Analysts see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] traded at a high on 08/16/23, posting a 24.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.11. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Value Preservation and Maximization Plan.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potential first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced a series of actions designed to reduce the Company’s burn rate and enhance our ability to maximize value of eganelisib, following the termination of its previously announced merger agreement with MEI Pharma, Inc.

The Company continues to believe, based on the data generated to date, that eganelisib offers a near-term value creation opportunity that would be attractive to potential third-party acquirers. Infinity has advanced eganelisib toward the initiation of a planned global Phase 2 clinical trial in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and, following FDA feedback, has submitted the final protocol to the FDA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5040483 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 15.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.91%.

The market cap for INFI stock reached $10.67 million, with 89.89 million shares outstanding and 87.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, INFI reached a trading volume of 5040483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95.

How has INFI stock performed recently?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, INFI shares dropped by -46.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1720, while it was recorded at 0.1012 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3727 for the last 200 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1729.43 and a Gross Margin at +22.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1711.11.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -87.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,521.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.91. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,478,967 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]

