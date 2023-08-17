Market Analysts see DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gaining to $131. Time to buy?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] slipped around -3.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $111.16 at the close of the session, down -2.93%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Dexcom Canada Achieves Great Place to Work® Certification for Second Consecutive Year.

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM), is proud to announce that for the second consecutive year, it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada for 2023-24. Awarded by Great Place to Work Institute®, the global authority on workplace culture, this certification is based on direct feedback from employees about their workplace experience, and the sentiment of pride they feel in representing Dexcom.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work in Canada for the second year in a row is a great achievement,” says André Côté, Vice President, General Manager at Dexcom Canada. “Dexcom has always been a purpose-driven company and it’s clear that our employees share that passion for the work that we do, in helping to empower people with diabetes to take control of their health. Many of our staff are personally affected by diabetes or have family members with diabetes, so their work at Dexcom is more than just a job. This certification would not be possible without their heart and dedication to their work and our mission as a company.”.

DexCom Inc. stock is now -1.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DXCM Stock saw the intraday high of $115.42 and lowest of $110.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 139.55, which means current price is +8.45% above from all time high which was touched on 07/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 2809234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $150.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 93.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has DXCM stock performed recently?

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.83, while it was recorded at 113.28 for the last single week of trading, and 117.62 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 36.65%.

Insider trade positions for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

