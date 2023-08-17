Market Analysts see Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] falling to $28. Time to buy?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE: CEQP] gained 4.58% on the last trading session, reaching $27.39 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Energy Transfer to Acquire Crestwood in a $7.1 Billion All-Equity Transaction.

Unit-for-unit, credit neutral bolt-on acquisition.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Expected to be immediately accretive to DCF per unit upon closing.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP represents 105.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.78 billion with the latest information. CEQP stock price has been found in the range of $26.27 to $27.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 449.30K shares, CEQP reached a trading volume of 4147064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEQP shares is $29.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEQP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crestwood Equity Partners LP is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEQP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CEQP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CEQP stock

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, CEQP shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEQP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.21, while it was recorded at 26.40 for the last single week of trading, and 26.56 for the last 200 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +2.49. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.57.

Return on Total Capital for CEQP is now -4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.72. Additionally, CEQP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 262.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] managed to generate an average of $41,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEQP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

The top three institutional holders of CEQP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CEQP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CEQP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.