Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] Stock trading around $46.81 per share: What’s Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.98%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Lumentum to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 17, 2023.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (“Lumentum”) today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 17, 2023, before the market opens.

Lumentum will hold a conference call the same day at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

Over the last 12 months, LITE stock dropped by -51.34%. The one-year Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.98. The average equity rating for LITE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.24 billion, with 68.60 million shares outstanding and 68.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, LITE stock reached a trading volume of 6120094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $55.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumentum Holdings Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for LITE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

LITE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, LITE shares dropped by -10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.40, while it was recorded at 49.63 for the last single week of trading, and 53.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumentum Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.97 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for LITE is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.25. Additionally, LITE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] managed to generate an average of $29,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

LITE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LITE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.