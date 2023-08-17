JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] moved up 30.97: Why It’s Important

JX Luxventure Limited [NASDAQ: JXJT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.56%. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 9:36 AM that JX Luxventure Limited Announces Financial Results for The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023: The Company Achieved profitability in 2023 with Net Profit increase of $21,878,422 and Earnings Per Share increase of $25.89 From 2022.

JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: JXJT) (the “Company”), a company that engages in tourism with business segments covering tourism, tourism duty-free cross-border merchandise and tourism technology solutions, today announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, JXJT stock dropped by -85.29%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.22 million, with 1.68 million shares outstanding and 0.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.81K shares, JXJT stock reached a trading volume of 5520173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JX Luxventure Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for JXJT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

JXJT Stock Performance Analysis:

JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.56. With this latest performance, JXJT shares dropped by -12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JXJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3600, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7100 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JX Luxventure Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.30 and a Gross Margin at +1.83. JX Luxventure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.34.

Return on Total Capital for JXJT is now -249.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -256.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -256.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] managed to generate an average of -$1,006,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.94.JX Luxventure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] Institutonal Ownership Details

