i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] Revenue clocked in at $43.57 million, down -33.69% YTD: What’s Next?

i-80 Gold Corp. [AMEX: IAUX] price plunged by -4.59 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM that i-80 Gold Reports Q2 2023 Operating Results.

i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) (“i-80”, or the “Company”) reports its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. i-80’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (“financial statements”), as well as i-80’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Operations and Financial Condition (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, are available on the Company’s website at www.i80gold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts referred to herein are in U.S. dollars.

A sum of 3188928 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. i-80 Gold Corp. shares reached a high of $1.97 and dropped to a low of $1.86 until finishing in the latest session at $1.87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for i-80 Gold Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22.

i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.43. With this latest performance, IAUX shares dropped by -17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.10 for i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1386, while it was recorded at 1.9820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3867 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for IAUX is now -10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.18. Additionally, IAUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] managed to generate an average of $1,200,762 per employee.

i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] Institutonal Ownership Details

