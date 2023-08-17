Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] moved up 2.02: Why It’s Important

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [NYSE: HEP] closed the trading session at $21.73 on 08/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.21, while the highest price level was $22.29. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Reported net income attributable to HEP of $50.2 million or $0.40 per unit.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.92 percent and weekly performance of 1.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 292.98K shares, HEP reached to a volume of 3461470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEP shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holly Energy Partners L.P. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HEP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HEP stock trade performance evaluation

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, HEP shares gained by 15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.40 for Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.07, while it was recorded at 21.55 for the last single week of trading, and 18.28 for the last 200 days.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.43. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.60.

Return on Total Capital for HEP is now 9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.69. Additionally, HEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] managed to generate an average of $535,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Holly Energy Partners L.P. go to -1.20%.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.