For Ventas Inc. [VTR], Analyst sees a drop to $48. What next?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] closed the trading session at $41.60 on 08/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.41, while the highest price level was $42.34. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Ventas Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.66 percent and weekly performance of -6.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, VTR reached to a volume of 3775526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $52.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.39.

VTR stock trade performance evaluation

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.86 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.70, while it was recorded at 42.57 for the last single week of trading, and 46.21 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.90. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of -$105,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.