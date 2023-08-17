For Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] closed the trading session at $39.35 on 08/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.50, while the highest price level was $39.5275. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Trip.com Group Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been duly adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai today:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

as a special resolution, THAT the Company’s Third Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association be amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association in the form as attached as Exhibit B to the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.39 percent and weekly performance of -3.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 3648562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $49.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44.

TCOM stock trade performance evaluation

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.09, while it was recorded at 40.18 for the last single week of trading, and 35.07 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.48. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.55. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of $50,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.