For Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] price plunged by -2.46 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023.

A sum of 2730267 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. Asensus Surgical Inc. shares reached a high of $0.31 and dropped to a low of $0.28 until finishing in the latest session at $0.30.

The one-year ASXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for ASXC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

ASXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.19. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -51.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.90 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4642, while it was recorded at 0.3171 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5515 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asensus Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1063.40 and a Gross Margin at -162.17. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1066.19.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -53.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.56. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$383,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.