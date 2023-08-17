Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] is -90.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eightco Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OCTO] traded at a low on 08/16/23, posting a -15.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.90. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC. HIGHLIGHTS RECENT ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND KEY MILESTONES.

Q2 Revenue Growth: Eightco increased revenues by 29.3% sequentially quarter over quarter to $20.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25430259 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eightco Holdings Inc. stands at 25.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.50%.

The market cap for OCTO stock reached $2.86 million, with 2.77 million shares outstanding and 2.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 326.13K shares, OCTO reached a trading volume of 25430259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eightco Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

How has OCTO stock performed recently?

Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.65. With this latest performance, OCTO shares dropped by -43.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.54 for Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4946, while it was recorded at 1.0658 for the last single week of trading, and 7.6263 for the last 200 days.

Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +6.89. Eightco Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.51.

Return on Total Capital for OCTO is now -71.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -246.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,683.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 564.35. Additionally, OCTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 533.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Eightco Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]

The top three institutional holders of OCTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OCTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OCTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.