Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Revenue clocked in at $15.60 million, down -81.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] price surged by 91.27 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Digital Brands Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13740703 or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=O1i6mEmc.

A sum of 12079633 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 98.71K shares. Digital Brands Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.99 and dropped to a low of $0.41 until finishing in the latest session at $0.78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 99.13. With this latest performance, DBGI shares gained by 35.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6053, while it was recorded at 0.4690 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1240 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.47 and a Gross Margin at +26.58. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -272.30.

Additionally, DBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 210.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] managed to generate an average of -$655,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

