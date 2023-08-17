Cyngn Inc. [CYN] gain 5.40% so far this year. What now?

Cyngn Inc. [NASDAQ: CYN] traded at a low on 08/16/23, posting a -14.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.71. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Cyngn Reaches Milestone of 10 Granted Patents for Pioneering AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies for Industrial Vehicles.

Technology leadership that focuses on machine learning, modularity, and multiple use case enablement supported by family of patents granted by USPTO for Autonomous Vehicle Technologies.

Since May 2023, 4 additional patents granted to Cyngn, bringing total US patents granted to 10.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6421166 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cyngn Inc. stands at 17.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.91%.

The market cap for CYN stock reached $24.30 million, with 33.70 million shares outstanding and 33.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 143.42K shares, CYN reached a trading volume of 6421166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyngn Inc. [CYN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyngn Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has CYN stock performed recently?

Cyngn Inc. [CYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.94. With this latest performance, CYN shares dropped by -24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Cyngn Inc. [CYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9942, while it was recorded at 0.7979 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9556 for the last 200 days.

Cyngn Inc. [CYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyngn Inc. [CYN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7404.86 and a Gross Margin at -202.17. Cyngn Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7342.18.

Return on Total Capital for CYN is now -82.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyngn Inc. [CYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.58. Additionally, CYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyngn Inc. [CYN] managed to generate an average of -$291,462 per employee.Cyngn Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Insider trade positions for Cyngn Inc. [CYN]

