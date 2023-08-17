Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] moved down -2.38: Why It’s Important

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNXA] traded at a low on 08/16/23, posting a -2.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM that Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K.

As previously disclosed, on July 26, 2023, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that the Company’s stockholders’ equity as reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2023 did not satisfy the continued listing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires that a listed company’s stockholders’ equity be at least $2.5 million (the “Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”). The Company timely submitted a compliance plan to the Panel and is awaiting a decision by the Panel regarding the Company’s plan. On October 10, 2022, the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq notified the Company that the bid price of its shares of common stock had closed at less than $1 per share over the previous consecutive business days and, as a result, the company did not comply with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Panel previously granted the Company’s requested extension until October 9, 2023 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6072277 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at 17.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.61%.

The market cap for CNXA stock reached $2.37 million, with 19.39 million shares outstanding and 13.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, CNXA reached a trading volume of 6072277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, CNXA shares dropped by -21.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1640, while it was recorded at 0.1268 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1966 for the last 200 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.44 and a Gross Margin at +26.65. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -307.60.

Return on Total Capital for CNXA is now -231.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -644.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -736.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.92. Additionally, CNXA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] managed to generate an average of -$6,471,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.

Insider trade positions for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]

