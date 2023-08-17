Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] Is Currently -1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.98 during the day while it closed the day at $19.58. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Columbia Banking System Announces $0.36 Per Common Share Dividend.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia” Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.36 per common share, payable September 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023.

About ColumbiaColumbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest’s premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia.

Columbia Banking System Inc. stock has also loss -9.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COLB stock has declined by -0.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.25% and lost -35.01% year-on date.

The market cap for COLB stock reached $4.11 billion, with 207.98 million shares outstanding and 207.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, COLB reached a trading volume of 2843287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $25.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.43.

COLB stock trade performance evaluation

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.31. With this latest performance, COLB shares dropped by -14.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.05 for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.73, while it was recorded at 20.67 for the last single week of trading, and 25.73 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.60. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.55.

Return on Total Capital for COLB is now 10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, COLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] managed to generate an average of $119,507 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System Inc. go to 8.00%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.