Ball Corporation [BALL] Stock trading around $54.51 per share: What’s Next?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BALL] price plunged by -1.80 percent to reach at -$1.0. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Ball Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Highlights.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share of 55 cents vs. a loss of 55 cents in 2022; results include impact of 2022 business divestments.

A sum of 4073475 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Ball Corporation shares reached a high of $57.68 and dropped to a low of $53.94 until finishing in the latest session at $54.51.

The one-year BALL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.02. The average equity rating for BALL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ball Corporation [BALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $60.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

BALL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ball Corporation [BALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, BALL shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Ball Corporation [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.53, while it was recorded at 56.19 for the last single week of trading, and 54.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ball Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.63 and a Gross Margin at +11.48. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for BALL is now 8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.25. Additionally, BALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BALL] managed to generate an average of $34,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BALL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 3.10%.

Ball Corporation [BALL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.