Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] is -34.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, down -9.64%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual August Micro-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 16-17, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

Astra Space Inc. stock is now -34.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3074 and lowest of $0.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.44, which means current price is +0.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 3094711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]?

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has ASTR stock performed recently?

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -27.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.11 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3773, while it was recorded at 0.3066 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4542 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2812.29 and a Gross Margin at -246.74. Astra Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4391.01.

Return on Total Capital for ASTR is now -97.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.61. Additionally, ASTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.