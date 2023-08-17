Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] Stock trading around $20.01 per share: What’s Next?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMLX] plunged by -$0.99 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.97 during the day while it closed the day at $20.01. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Second quarter 2023 product revenue of $98.2 million; demand and insurance coverage for RELYVRIO® in U.S. and ALBRIOZA™ in Canada continued to grow.

Strong financial position supported by $22.1 million of net income during the second quarter of 2023 and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $357.3 million at June 30, 2023.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -6.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMLX stock has declined by -26.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.96% and lost -45.83% year-on date.

The market cap for AMLX stock reached $1.32 billion, with 66.72 million shares outstanding and 51.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AMLX reached a trading volume of 4091152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMLX shares is $47.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

AMLX stock trade performance evaluation

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, AMLX shares dropped by -10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.77, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 30.57 for the last 200 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -905.72 and a Gross Margin at +84.35. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -892.38.

Return on Total Capital for AMLX is now -92.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.84. Additionally, AMLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] managed to generate an average of -$757,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.