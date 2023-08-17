Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $8

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.345 during the day while it closed the day at $1.26. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SaponiQx Announces Breakthrough in Scaling Up of STIMULON™ Cultured Plant Cell Adjuvant.

Successful production of STIMULON™ cpcQS-21, a cultured plant cell adjuvant with confirmed biochemical comparability to traditional bark extract-derived adjuvant.

Submission of Master File (MF) for STIMULON cpcQS-21 to the U.S. FDA for reference by partners as part of regulatory submissions.

Agenus Inc. stock has also loss -1.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGEN stock has declined by -10.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.37% and lost -46.50% year-on date.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $429.80 million, with 351.38 million shares outstanding and 322.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 3126692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -26.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.45 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6406, while it was recorded at 1.3240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9861 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.