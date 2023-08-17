Abcam plc [ABCM] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $22

Abcam plc [NASDAQ: ABCM] closed the trading session at $21.54 on 08/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.79, while the highest price level was $22.50. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 9:07 AM that Abcam plc: All Resolutions Withdrawn at Abcam’s EGM.

Abcam plc (“Abcam,” “Company,” “Group”) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today held an Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders (the “EGM”) that was convened following a requisition notice from Dr. Jonathan Milner dated May 30, 2023 (the “Requisition Notice”).

As previously announced, on June 28, 2023, the Company received a letter of undertaking from Dr. Milner withdrawing the Requisition Notice and therefore the resolutions that Dr. Milner had previously proposed were formally withdrawn at the EGM, in accordance with English law, and were not put to a vote.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.43 percent and weekly performance of -2.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ABCM reached to a volume of 6053934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abcam plc [ABCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCM shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Abcam plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abcam plc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

ABCM stock trade performance evaluation

Abcam plc [ABCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, ABCM shares dropped by -8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Abcam plc [ABCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.27, while it was recorded at 22.58 for the last single week of trading, and 17.19 for the last 200 days.

Abcam plc [ABCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abcam plc [ABCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.85 and a Gross Margin at +67.49. Abcam plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for ABCM is now 2.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abcam plc [ABCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.80. Additionally, ABCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abcam plc [ABCM] managed to generate an average of -$5,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Abcam plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abcam plc [ABCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abcam plc go to 0.36%.

Abcam plc [ABCM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ABCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ABCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.