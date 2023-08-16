why Sonos Inc. [SONO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.50

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] jumped around 0.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.48 at the close of the session, up 3.50%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sonos Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported third quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sonos Inc. stock is now -14.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SONO Stock saw the intraday high of $14.53 and lowest of $13.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.98, which means current price is +5.77% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, SONO reached a trading volume of 3845072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sonos Inc. [SONO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sonos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

How has SONO stock performed recently?

Sonos Inc. [SONO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, SONO shares dropped by -16.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Sonos Inc. [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.18, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 17.77 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc. [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Sonos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.85.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 18.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.45. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] managed to generate an average of $36,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Sonos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Sonos Inc. [SONO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc. go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sonos Inc. [SONO]

The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SONO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SONO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.