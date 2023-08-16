why Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.82

Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE: PAAS] slipped around -0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.44 at the close of the session, down -2.15%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Pan American Silver reports second quarter 2023 results, demonstrating the transformative impact of the Yamana acquisition.

• Production up 55% for silver and 102% for gold compared with Q1 2023.

• 151% increase in operating cash flow before working capital changes compared with Q1 2023.

Pan American Silver Corp. stock is now -5.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAAS Stock saw the intraday high of $15.775 and lowest of $15.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.84, which means current price is +11.08% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 4533108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has PAAS stock performed recently?

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.37, while it was recorded at 15.55 for the last single week of trading, and 16.46 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PAAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.