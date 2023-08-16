why Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.60

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.24 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novavax Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Second quarter total revenue of $424 million and net income of $58 million.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Executed new strategic partnering agreement with SK bioscience, including an equity investment of $85 million in Novavax at $13.00 per share, a 59% premium to the 90-day VWAP.

Novavax Inc. stock is now -29.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.3099 and lowest of $7.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.02, which means current price is +29.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 4776569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.