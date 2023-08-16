why Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.07

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.77%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its second quarter 2023 results. Net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust for the second quarter was $102 million. Second quarter EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per basic share were $0.59, $0.79, and $0.62, respectively.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, “BXMT’s results once again underscored the resilience of our business, as we generated strong earnings and preserved book value. With record liquidity and a well-structured balance sheet, we believe we are on strong footing to navigate the period ahead.”.

Over the last 12 months, BXMT stock dropped by -30.99%. The one-year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.67. The average equity rating for BXMT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.67 billion, with 172.62 million shares outstanding and 170.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, BXMT stock reached a trading volume of 3491272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $23.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13.

BXMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.33, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 451.07. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

BXMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BXMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BXMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.