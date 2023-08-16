Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Stock trading around $1.51 per share: What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -37.08%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM that Wheels Up Reports Second Quarter Results.

Results highlight operating progress of recent initiatives.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, UP stock dropped by -94.63%. The one-year Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.61. The average equity rating for UP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.48 million, with 25.34 million shares outstanding and 22.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, UP stock reached a trading volume of 5179287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.33.

UP Stock Performance Analysis:

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.08. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9904, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 7.7543 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wheels Up Experience Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.33 and a Gross Margin at -1.68. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.14.

Return on Total Capital for UP is now -48.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.26. Additionally, UP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] managed to generate an average of -$178,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.