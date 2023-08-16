Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] is 204.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wearable Devices Ltd. [NASDAQ: WLDS] gained 17.70% or 0.2 points to close at $1.33 with a heavy trading volume of 12098218 shares. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Wearable Devices Achieves Major Milestone; Completes First Manufacturing Batch of the Mudra Band for Apple Watch.

– Expects to begin delivery in upcoming weeks -.

It opened the trading session at $1.23, the shares rose to $1.45 and dropped to $1.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WLDS points out that the company has recorded 41.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -241.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, WLDS reached to a volume of 12098218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for WLDS stock

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.70. With this latest performance, WLDS shares dropped by -18.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5506, while it was recorded at 1.1560 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8704 for the last 200 days.

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12342.22 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14435.56.

Return on Total Capital for WLDS is now -101.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.62. Additionally, WLDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Wearable Devices Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]

The top three institutional holders of WLDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WLDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WLDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.