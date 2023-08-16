Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rumble Inc. [RUM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ: RUM] loss -14.02% or -1.15 points to close at $7.09 with a heavy trading volume of 4192971 shares. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Rumble Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results.

~ Record Quarterly Revenue To-Date of $25.0 Million, an Increase of 468% Compared to Q2 2022 ~.

~ Company Strategically Diversifies Content with the Addition of Top Influencers Across Gaming, Culture and Lifestyle ~.

It opened the trading session at $7.80, the shares rose to $7.885 and dropped to $7.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUM points out that the company has recorded -21.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, RUM reached to a volume of 4192971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rumble Inc. [RUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Rumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rumble Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for RUM stock

Rumble Inc. [RUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.49. With this latest performance, RUM shares dropped by -14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.25 for Rumble Inc. [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

Rumble Inc. [RUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rumble Inc. [RUM] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.56 and a Gross Margin at -15.02. Rumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.96.

Return on Total Capital for RUM is now -11.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rumble Inc. [RUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.42. Additionally, RUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rumble Inc. [RUM] managed to generate an average of -$162,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Rumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rumble Inc. [RUM]

The top three institutional holders of RUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.