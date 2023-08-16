Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $2.19. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM that The Home Depot Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results; Reaffirms Fiscal 2023 Guidance; Announces $15 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization.

– The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $42.9 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 2.0% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 2.0%, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 2.0%.

Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $4.7 billion, or $4.65 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $5.2 billion, or $5.05 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2022.

A sum of 5858104 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. The Home Depot Inc. shares reached a high of $338.17 and dropped to a low of $328.52 until finishing in the latest session at $332.14.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.8. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $323.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 922.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 25.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 314.65, while it was recorded at 330.16 for the last single week of trading, and 307.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 1.85%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.