Wall Street Analyst Downgrade LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]. What else is Wall St. saying

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LL] gained 24.00% on the last trading session, reaching $4.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM that LL Flooring Board of Directors Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (“LL Flooring” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LL) today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated an exploration of strategic alternatives in response to receipt of multiple inbound expressions of interest regarding a potential transaction with the Company. As part of this process, the Board will consider a wide range of options for the Company including, among other things, a potential sale, merger or other strategic transaction.

Nancy Taylor, Independent Chairperson of the Board of Directors, said, “The LL Flooring Board of Directors has confidence in the Company’s strategy and believes that the strategic work the management team has been doing to strengthen the business will provide long-term benefits. While this work is well underway, in light of external interest in the Company, the Board and management are taking the opportunity to explore a range of potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. We look forward to working diligently with our external advisors to identify the best path for the future of LL Flooring and all of our shareholders.”.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. represents 28.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $131.18 million with the latest information. LL stock price has been found in the range of $4.13 to $4.8499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 762.30K shares, LL reached a trading volume of 3403778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LL shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for LL stock

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.36. With this latest performance, LL shares gained by 22.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.12. LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.09.

Return on Total Capital for LL is now -0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.32. Additionally, LL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL] managed to generate an average of -$5,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 338.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]

