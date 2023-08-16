Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] loss -1.81% or -0.52 points to close at $28.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3610408 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:57 AM that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $900 Million of 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced the pricing of its offering of $900 million of 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “convertible notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In addition, CenterPoint Energy also granted the initial purchasers of the convertible notes in the offering the option to purchase up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the convertible notes are first issued.

The convertible notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of CenterPoint Energy. The convertible notes will mature on August 15, 2026, unless earlier converted or repurchased. The convertible notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.25% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2024. Prior to May 15, 2026, the convertible notes will be convertible only upon the occurrence of certain events and during certain periods. Thereafter, the convertible notes will be convertible by holders at any time in whole or in part until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, CenterPoint Energy will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes to be converted and pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of CenterPoint Energy’s common stock, par value $0.01 (“common stock”), or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation. CenterPoint Energy may not redeem the convertible notes prior to the maturity date. The initial conversion rate will be 27.1278 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of convertible notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $36.86 per share of the common stock).

It opened the trading session at $28.60, the shares rose to $28.64 and dropped to $28.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNP points out that the company has recorded -4.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, CNP reached to a volume of 3610408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for CNP stock

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.45, while it was recorded at 28.74 for the last single week of trading, and 29.54 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.63. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $84,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.